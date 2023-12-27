Jarrett Allen and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Allen, in his most recent game (December 23 win against the Bulls), posted 19 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jarrett Allen Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.3 12.5 Rebounds 11.5 8.6 9.4 Assists -- 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 24.4 24.7 PR -- 21.9 21.9



Jarrett Allen Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Allen has made 5.5 shots per game, which accounts for 11.0% of his team's total makes.

Allen's Cavaliers average 100.6 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's fastest, ranking eighth with 103.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Mavericks have given up 117.8 points per contest, which is 21st-best in the league.

The Mavericks concede 46.3 rebounds per game, ranking 28th in the NBA.

Allowing 27.1 assists per game, the Mavericks are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

Jarrett Allen vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/17/2022 40 8 15 1 0 2 0 12/14/2022 36 14 6 3 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.