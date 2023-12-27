On Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins square off with the New York Islanders. Is Lars Eller going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eller stats and insights

In four of 32 games this season, Eller has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:54 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:08 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.