Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 27
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) are 4.5-point underdogs against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSOH.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cavaliers vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Cavaliers 114
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cavaliers vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-3.2)
- Pick OU:
Under (231.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 230.5
- In the 2023-24 season, the Mavericks (16-14-0 ATS) and the Cavaliers (16-14-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.
- Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 85.7% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (60%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2023-24, Dallas does it better (63.3% of the time) than Cleveland (53.3%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Cavaliers are 5-7, while the Mavericks are 15-4 as moneyline favorites.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- The Cavaliers score 112.0 points per game and give up 111.9, making them 23rd in the NBA on offense and seventh on defense.
- At 43.9 rebounds per game and 42.9 rebounds conceded, Cleveland is 15th and ninth in the league, respectively.
- At 26.0 assists per game, the Cavaliers are 14th in the league.
- In 2023-24, Cleveland is 18th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.5 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (13.8).
- With 12.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc, the Cavaliers are 16th and 23rd in the league, respectively, in those categories.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.