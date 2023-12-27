Penguins vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
A pair of teams at opposite ends of their conference's standings, the New York Islanders (third in the Eastern Conference at 16-8-9) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (13th in the Eastern Conference at 15-13-4), square off on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:30 PM ET on MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.
Penguins vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-125)
|Penguins (+105)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- This season the Penguins have won seven of the 12 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Pittsburgh has won three of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The Penguins have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Pittsburgh has played 18 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Penguins vs Islanders Additional Info
Penguins vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|103 (17th)
|Goals
|91 (28th)
|105 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|89 (8th)
|23 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|14 (26th)
|29 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|18 (7th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Pittsburgh went 3-7-0 versus the spread and 4-3-3 straight up.
- In its past 10 contests, Pittsburgh has hit the over five times.
- The Penguins have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- During their last 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are averaging 6.1 goals, 1.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Penguins' 91 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
- The Penguins' 89 total goals conceded (2.8 per game) are the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Their +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the league.
