The Pittsburgh Penguins, Reilly Smith among them, face the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Smith against the Islanders, we have lots of info to help.

Reilly Smith vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Smith has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 16:38 on the ice per game.

Smith has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 32 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Smith has a point in 12 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points four times.

In eight of 32 games this season, Smith has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Smith's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Smith Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 32 Games 2 18 Points 2 8 Goals 2 10 Assists 0

