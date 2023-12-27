For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Rickard Rakell a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Rickard Rakell score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Rakell stats and insights

In one of 20 games this season, Rakell scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Rakell has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 1.9% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Rakell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Senators 1 1 0 19:23 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:38 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:45 Home W 4-3 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:49 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:37 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:05 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:36 Away W 2-0

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

