Rickard Rakell and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. If you'd like to wager on Rakell's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Rickard Rakell vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Rakell has averaged 15:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Rakell has a goal in one of his 20 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Rakell has recorded a point in a game five times this year out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Rakell has an assist in four of 20 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Rakell has an implied probability of 51.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rakell has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rakell Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 105 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 20 Games 4 6 Points 3 1 Goals 2 5 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.