Will Sidney Crosby Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 27?
When the Pittsburgh Penguins play the New York Islanders on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Sidney Crosby score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Crosby stats and insights
- In 14 of 32 games this season, Crosby has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus four assists.
- He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 16.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Crosby recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|21:35
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|22:37
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|22:04
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:51
|Away
|L 7-0
|12/13/2023
|Canadiens
|3
|2
|1
|22:06
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:06
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/8/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|23:25
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|22:31
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|25:29
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.