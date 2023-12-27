Taylor County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Taylor County, West Virginia today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Taylor County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grafton High School at Fairmont Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 27
- Location: Fairmont, WV
- Conference: Big Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.