In this season's Texas Bowl, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+3.5), against the Texas A&M Aggies. The action kicks off at 9:00 PM ET on December 27, 2023, airing on ESPN from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The over/under is 54.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

City: Houston, Texas

Venue: NRG Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-3.5) 54.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas A&M (-3.5) 53.5 -166 +138 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 5-6-1 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Aggies have an ATS record of 5-2.

Oklahoma State has compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Texas A&M & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds

Texas A&M To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.