The Duke's Mayo Bowl will feature the West Virginia Mountaineers hitting the field against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

West Virginia is putting up 31.6 points per game on offense (40th in the FBS), and ranks 77th defensively with 27.5 points allowed per game. North Carolina's defense ranks 98th in the FBS with 405.2 total yards allowed per contest, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks fourth-best by compiling 503.9 total yards per game.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN.

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

West Virginia North Carolina 438.2 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 503.9 (12th) 384.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.2 (82nd) 234.3 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.1 (18th) 203.8 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.8 (8th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (32nd) 13 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (35th)

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has 2,178 passing yards for West Virginia, completing 53.1% of his passes and recording 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 708 rushing yards (59.0 ypg) on 111 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has 798 rushing yards on 171 carries with 11 touchdowns.

Jahiem White has been handed the ball 97 times this year and racked up 792 yards (66.0 per game) with three touchdowns.

Devin Carter's team-leading 501 yards as a receiver have come on 27 receptions (out of 55 targets) with two touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has caught 33 passes for 411 yards (34.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Hudson Clement has been the target of 25 passes and racked up 17 catches for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 3,608 yards on 269-of-425 passing with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 449 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has run the ball 234 times for 1,442 yards, with 15 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 26 catches for 215 yards and one touchdown.

Devontez Walker's 699 receiving yards (58.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 41 catches on 68 targets with seven touchdowns.

J.J. Jones has 42 receptions (on 63 targets) for a total of 658 yards (54.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Bryson Nesbit's 41 grabs (on 62 targets) have netted him 585 yards (48.8 ypg) and five touchdowns.

