The West Virginia Mountaineers are 6.5-point favorites as they square off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on December 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN. The point total is set at 54.5.

West Virginia is putting up 438.2 yards per game offensively this year (26th in the FBS), and is surrendering 384.3 yards per game (72nd) on defense. North Carolina's defense ranks 74th in the FBS with 27.1 points given up per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 15th-best by compiling 36.6 points per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

West Virginia vs North Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline West Virginia -6.5 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Looking to place a bet on West Virginia vs. North Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

West Virginia Recent Performance

With 494.3 yards of total offense per game (sixth-worst) and 436.7 yards allowed per game on defense (25th-worst) over the last three tilts, the Mountaineers have been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball recently.

Over the Mountaineers' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 74th in scoring offense (32.0 points per game) and -84-worst in scoring defense (37.0 points per game surrendered).

With 211.0 passing yards per game on offense (-93-worst) and 276.3 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-93-worst) over the last three games, West Virginia has been struggling on both sides of the ball lately.

While the Mountaineers' run defense ranks -12-worst in rushing yards allowed per game over the last three games (160.3), they rank fifth-best on offense (283.3 rushing yards per game) over that stretch.

The Mountaineers have one win against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three games.

West Virginia has hit the over in each of its past three contests.

Week 18 Big 12 Betting Trends

West Virginia Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, West Virginia has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 6.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

West Virginia games have gone over the point total on eight of 11 occasions (72.7%).

West Virginia has compiled a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

West Virginia has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Mountaineers have a 71.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on West Virginia to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 2,178 yards (181.5 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 53.1% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 708 rushing yards on 111 carries with 13 rushing touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has 798 rushing yards on 171 carries with 11 touchdowns.

This season, Jahiem White has carried the ball 97 times for 792 yards (66.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Devin Carter's 501 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has registered 27 receptions and two touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has caught 33 passes for 411 yards (34.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Hudson Clement has been the target of 25 passes and compiled 17 grabs for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Jared Bartlett leads the team with 4.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 35 tackles.

Lee Kpogba is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 73 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three sacks.

Beanie Bishop has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 49 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.