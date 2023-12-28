Review the injury report for the Cleveland Browns (10-5), which currently has 15 players listed, as the Browns prepare for their matchup against the New York Jets (6-9) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Thursday, December 28 at 8:15 PM .

Watch the Browns in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Browns enter the matchup after winning 36-22 over the Houston Texans in their last outing on December 24.

The Jets are coming off of a victory over the Washington Commanders by the score of 30-28.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marquise Goodwin WR Knee Questionable Corey Bojorquez P Quad Doubtful Dustin Hopkins K Hamstring Out Anthony Walker LB Knee Out Jordan Kunaszyk LB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Myles Garrett DE Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Za'Darius Smith DE Pectoral Limited Participation In Practice Ogbonnia Okoronkwo DE Pectoral Did Not Participate In Practice Martin Emerson CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Juan Thornhill S Calf Questionable Amari Cooper WR Rest Questionable Joel Bitonio OG Back Limited Participation In Practice Wyatt Teller OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice David Njoku TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Cedric Tillman WR Knee Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Zach Wilson QB Concussion Out Aaron Rodgers QB Achilles Out Trevor Siemian QB Elbow Full Participation In Practice Ashtyn Davis S Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Greg Zuerlein K Quadricep Questionable Justin Hardee CB Foot Did Not Participate In Practice John Franklin-Myers DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Allen Lazard WR Illness Questionable Jeremy Ruckert TE Concussion Out Israel Abanikanda RB Ankle Questionable

Browns vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Browns or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Browns Season Insights

The Browns rank 13th in total offense this season (335.9 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking best in the NFL with 260.3 yards allowed per game.

The Browns are totaling 23 points per game offensively this year (10th in NFL), and they are giving up 20.7 points per game (12th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Browns sport the 20th-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (216.8 passing yards per game), and they've been more effective defensively, ranking best with just 160.1 passing yards allowed per game.

Cleveland is compiling 119.1 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 10th, allowing 100.2 rushing yards per game.

With 25 forced turnovers (second in NFL) against 32 turnovers committed (32nd in NFL), the Browns' -7 turnover margin ranks 26th in the league.

Browns vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Browns (-7.5)

Browns (-7.5) Moneyline: Browns (-350), Jets (+260)

Browns (-350), Jets (+260) Total: 34.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.