Browns vs. Jets Injury Report — Week 17
Review the injury report for the Cleveland Browns (10-5), which currently has 15 players listed, as the Browns prepare for their matchup against the New York Jets (6-9) at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Thursday, December 28 at 8:15 PM .
Watch the Browns in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Browns enter the matchup after winning 36-22 over the Houston Texans in their last outing on December 24.
The Jets are coming off of a victory over the Washington Commanders by the score of 30-28.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Cleveland Browns Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Marquise Goodwin
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Corey Bojorquez
|P
|Quad
|Doubtful
|Dustin Hopkins
|K
|Hamstring
|Out
|Anthony Walker
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|LB
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Za'Darius Smith
|DE
|Pectoral
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
|DE
|Pectoral
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Martin Emerson
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Juan Thornhill
|S
|Calf
|Questionable
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|Rest
|Questionable
|Joel Bitonio
|OG
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Wyatt Teller
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|David Njoku
|TE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Cedric Tillman
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|Concussion
|Out
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|Achilles
|Out
|Trevor Siemian
|QB
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Abdomen
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Greg Zuerlein
|K
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Justin Hardee
|CB
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|John Franklin-Myers
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|Illness
|Questionable
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Ankle
|Questionable
Browns vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Browns or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Browns Season Insights
- The Browns rank 13th in total offense this season (335.9 yards per game), but they've been playing really well on defense, ranking best in the NFL with 260.3 yards allowed per game.
- The Browns are totaling 23 points per game offensively this year (10th in NFL), and they are giving up 20.7 points per game (12th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Browns sport the 20th-ranked offense this year in terms of passing yards (216.8 passing yards per game), and they've been more effective defensively, ranking best with just 160.1 passing yards allowed per game.
- Cleveland is compiling 119.1 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 10th, allowing 100.2 rushing yards per game.
- With 25 forced turnovers (second in NFL) against 32 turnovers committed (32nd in NFL), the Browns' -7 turnover margin ranks 26th in the league.
Browns vs. Jets Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Browns (-7.5)
- Moneyline: Browns (-350), Jets (+260)
- Total: 34.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Browns-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.