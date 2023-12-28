David Njoku did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 17. Trying to find Njoku's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Njoku's season stats include 748 yards on 75 receptions (10.0 per catch) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 115 times.

David Njoku Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Browns have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Marquise Goodwin (LP/knee): 4 Rec; 67 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 72 Rec; 1250 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Cedric Tillman (FP/knee): 17 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Browns vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: December 28, 2023

December 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Njoku 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 115 75 748 500 6 10.0

Njoku Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 3 2 24 0 Week 2 @Steelers 4 4 48 0 Week 3 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 4 Ravens 7 6 46 0 Week 6 49ers 4 3 24 0 Week 7 @Colts 9 5 54 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 8 4 77 1 Week 9 Cardinals 6 4 26 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 58 0 Week 11 Steelers 15 7 56 0 Week 12 @Broncos 9 6 59 0 Week 13 @Rams 6 2 17 0 Week 14 Jaguars 8 6 91 2 Week 15 Bears 14 10 104 1 Week 16 @Texans 9 6 44 1

