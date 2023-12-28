David Njoku has a difficult matchup when his Cleveland Browns meet the New York Jets in Week 17 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Jets allow 168.6 passing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Njoku's stat line so far this year shows 75 catches for 748 yards and six scores. He averages 49.9 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 115 times.

Njoku vs. the Jets

Njoku vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 32 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 32 REC YPG / REC TD Seven players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New York in the 2023 season.

16 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Jets allow 168.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets' defense is ranked second in the league with 16 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

David Njoku Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Njoku Receiving Insights

In 10 of 15 games this season, Njoku has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Njoku has 20.2% of his team's target share (115 targets on 569 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 115 times, averaging 6.5 yards per target (99th in NFL).

In five of 15 games this season, Njoku has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 18.2% of his team's 33 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Njoku has been targeted 17 times in the red zone (27.9% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts).

Njoku's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 12/24/2023 Week 16 9 TAR / 6 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 12/17/2023 Week 15 14 TAR / 10 REC / 104 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 6 REC / 91 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/26/2023 Week 12 9 TAR / 6 REC / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

