Will Dorian Thompson-Robinson Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dorian Thompson-Robinson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns play the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 17. All of Thompson-Robinson's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Thompson-Robinson has passed for 440 yards (62.9 per game) and one touchdown, with four picks. He has completed 53.6% of his passes (60-for-112), and has 14 carries for 65 yards.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
Browns vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Thompson-Robinson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|60
|112
|53.6%
|440
|1
|4
|3.9
|14
|65
|0
Thompson-Robinson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 4
|Ravens
|19
|36
|121
|0
|3
|4
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Seahawks
|1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Steelers
|24
|43
|165
|0
|1
|3
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Broncos
|14
|29
|134
|1
|0
|5
|21
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 15
|Bears
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Texans
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|-5
|0
