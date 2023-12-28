With the Cleveland Browns squaring off against the New York Jets in Week 17 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Harrison Bryant a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Harrison Bryant score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Bryant has collected 67 yards receiving on 11 catches with three TDs this campaign, averaging 5.2 yards per game.

Bryant has posted a touchdown catch in three of 12 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Harrison Bryant Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 2 5 1 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 1 1 2 0 Week 6 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Ravens 1 1 3 0 Week 12 @Broncos 1 1 2 1 Week 13 @Rams 5 5 49 1 Week 15 Bears 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Texans 1 1 6 0

