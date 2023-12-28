Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco has a difficult matchup in Week 17 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), playing the New York Jets. The Jets are giving up the second-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 168.6 per game.

This year, Flacco has posted passing 1,307 yards (326.8 per game), going 104-for-175 (59.4%) through the air with 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Flacco has also contributed in the runnin game with -1 rushing yards (-0.3 per game) on seven attempts.

Flacco vs. the Jets

Flacco vs the Jets (since 2021): No games

No games New York has not allowed an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Jets have allowed 12 players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

New York has allowed three players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Jets have given up three or more TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The 168.6 passing yards the Jets concede per contest makes them the second-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

Opponents of the Jets have scored 16 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). The Jets' defense is second in the league in that category.

Joe Flacco Passing Props vs. the Jets

Passing Yards: 230.5 (-115)

230.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+150)

Flacco Passing Insights

The Browns pass on 55.0% of their plays and run on 45.0%. They are 10th in NFL play in points scored.

Flacco averages 7.5 yards per attempt this year (1,307 yards on 175 attempts).

Flacco has thrown for a touchdown in all four games this year, with more than one TD pass each time.

He has 10 total touchdowns this season (30.3% of his team's 33 offensive TDs).

Flacco accounts for 15.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 19 of his total 175 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Flacco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 12/24/2023 Week 16 27-for-42 / 368 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 12/17/2023 Week 15 28-for-44 / 374 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 12/10/2023 Week 14 26-for-45 / 311 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/3/2023 Week 13 23-for-44 / 254 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

