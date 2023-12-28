Marquise Goodwin was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns have a game against the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 17. All of Goodwin's stats can be found on this page.

He has been targeted 13 times.

Marquise Goodwin Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Browns have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: David Njoku (DNP/rest): 75 Rec; 748 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs Amari Cooper (DNP/rest): 72 Rec; 1250 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Cedric Tillman (FP/knee): 17 Rec; 173 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Browns vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: December 28, 2023

December 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Goodwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 4 67 21 0 16.8

Goodwin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 2 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 1 1 0 0 Week 6 49ers 2 1 4 0 Week 7 @Colts 2 1 6 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 0 0 0 Week 9 Cardinals 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Bears 1 1 57 0 Week 16 @Texans 1 0 0 0

