Cavaliers vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Two of the NBA's top scorers take the court when Giannis Antetokounmpo (fourth, 30.6 PPG) and the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) visit Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 27.7 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI. The Bucks are 4.5-point favorites. The over/under is 239.5 in the matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-4.5
|239.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland has played six games this season that ended with a combined score over 239.5 points.
- Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 223.9 points, 15.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Cleveland has gone 17-14-0 ATS this year.
- The Cavaliers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (46.2%) in those games.
- Cleveland has a record of 4-2 when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Cleveland has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Cavaliers vs Bucks Additional Info
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|19
|61.3%
|125.2
|237.3
|119.2
|231
|237.0
|Cavaliers
|6
|19.4%
|112.1
|237.3
|111.8
|231
|223.0
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- Cleveland has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
- The Cavaliers have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
- Against the spread, Cleveland has had better results away (10-5-0) than at home (7-9-0).
- The Cavaliers' 112.1 points per game are 7.1 fewer points than the 119.2 the Bucks allow.
- Cleveland has put together a 7-2 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 119.2 points.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|17-14
|7-1
|16-15
|Bucks
|14-17
|10-14
|21-10
Cavaliers vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Bucks
|112.1
|125.2
|23
|2
|7-2
|14-12
|7-2
|21-5
|111.8
|119.2
|7
|23
|16-11
|3-4
|17-10
|6-1
