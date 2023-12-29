The Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13) square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (23-8) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Max Strus of the Cavaliers and Damian Lillard of the Bucks are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, BSWI

NBA TV, BSOH, BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers were victorious in their previous game versus the Mavericks, 113-110, on Wednesday. Caris LeVert led the way with 29 points, plus two boards and seven assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caris LeVert 29 2 7 0 0 6 Jarrett Allen 24 23 6 2 0 0 Isaac Okoro 22 3 1 0 1 4

Cavaliers vs Bucks Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Strus' numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 4 assists and 5.1 boards per game.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.7 points, 9.2 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 66.5% from the field (third in NBA).

LeVert puts up 15.7 points, 3.5 boards and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Georges Niang's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 3.5 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the field and 34.5% from downtown, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaac Okoro puts up 8.5 points, 3.5 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarrett Allen 14.1 10.6 3.2 1.3 0.6 0 Donovan Mitchell 16.8 3.6 3.7 0.8 0.3 2 Max Strus 13.2 4.4 3.8 0.6 0.3 2.7 Caris LeVert 12.4 2.2 3.2 0.8 0.3 1.7 Dean Wade 9.2 5.8 1 1 0.5 2.3

