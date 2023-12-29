Wood County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Wood County, West Virginia. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Wood County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wood County Christian High School at Parkersburg Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 29
- Location: Parkersburg, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
