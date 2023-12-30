Jake Guentzel and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to bet on Guentzel's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jake Guentzel vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

Guentzel's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:42 per game on the ice, is +7.

Guentzel has a goal in 12 games this season out of 33 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Guentzel has a point in 26 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Guentzel has an assist in 19 of 33 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Guentzel has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 59.8% chance of Guentzel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 33 Games 3 38 Points 1 16 Goals 0 22 Assists 1

