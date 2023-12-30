Kris Letang and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at PPG Paints Arena. Looking to wager on Letang's props? Here is some information to help you.

Kris Letang vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Letang Season Stats Insights

Letang has averaged 24:40 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

In three of 33 games this year, Letang has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Letang has a point in 15 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points three times.

In 13 of 33 games this year, Letang has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Letang's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Letang going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Letang Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are allowing 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 33 Games 3 23 Points 1 3 Goals 0 20 Assists 1

