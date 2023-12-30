On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Lars Eller going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Eller stats and insights

In four of 33 games this season, Eller has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (five shots).

Eller has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Eller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 1 1 0 17:54 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:36 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:08 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:06 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:12 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:54 Away L 2-1 OT

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

