Will Marcus Pettersson light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

Pettersson is yet to score through 33 games this season.

He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (zero shots).

Pettersson has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are conceding 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Islanders 4 0 4 22:47 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 2 0 2 23:54 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:20 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 2 0 2 23:40 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:29 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 25:07 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 25:36 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:18 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:38 Away L 2-1 OT

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

