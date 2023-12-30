If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Marshall and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Marshall ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 188

Marshall's best wins

On December 16, Marshall picked up its signature win of the season, a 72-65 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 113) in the RPI rankings. Nate Martin, in that signature victory, amassed a team-high 16 points with 10 rebounds and three assists. Obinna Anochili-Killen also played a part with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

75-61 at home over Louisiana (No. 179/RPI) on December 30

89-73 at home over Queens (No. 231/RPI) on November 6

74-69 on the road over Ohio (No. 281/RPI) on December 9

80-69 over Florida International (No. 305/RPI) on November 20

Marshall's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

The Thundering Herd have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Marshall has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Marshall faces the 104th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Thundering Herd's upcoming schedule, they have eight games against teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

Marshall has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Marshall's next game

Matchup: UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Marshall Thundering Herd Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

