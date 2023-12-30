Can we expect Marshall to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Marshall ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 1-0 NR NR 168

Marshall's best wins

Marshall's signature win this season came in a 91-88 victory on December 2 against the Florida Gators, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 51) in the RPI. The leading scorer against Florida was Abby Beeman, who recorded 24 points with eight rebounds and 11 assists.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 108/RPI) on November 12

87-72 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 198/RPI) on December 30

84-77 on the road over Elon (No. 206/RPI) on December 17

102-77 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 257/RPI) on December 15

Marshall's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

The Thundering Herd have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Marshall has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Marshall has drawn the 199th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Thundering Herd have 15 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have four upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Marshall's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Marshall's next game

Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd vs. South Alabama Jaguars

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. South Alabama Jaguars Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

