Marshall vs. Louisiana December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet a fellow Sun Belt team, the Marshall Thundering Herd (3-7, 0-0 Sun Belt), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Cam Henderson Center. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Marshall vs. Louisiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Marshall Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marshall Players to Watch
- Nate Martin: 11.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 14.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Obinna Anochili-Killen: 16.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kamdyn Curfman: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacob Conner: 6.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Louisiana Players to Watch
- Kobe Julien: 20.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Joe Charles: 11.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Themus Fulks: 11.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hosana Kitenge: 7.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kentrell Garnett: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marshall vs. Louisiana Stat Comparison
|Marshall Rank
|Marshall AVG
|Louisiana AVG
|Louisiana Rank
|180th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|78.5
|112th
|345th
|80.8
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|192nd
|53rd
|40.1
|Rebounds
|33.1
|308th
|113th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|128th
|207th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.3
|50th
|171st
|13.8
|Assists
|13.9
|163rd
|263rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.7
|169th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.