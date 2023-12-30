How to Watch the Marshall vs. Southern Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
The Southern Miss Eagles (7-3) will be looking to break a three-game losing skid when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Green Coliseum. It will air at 3:00 PM ET.
Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Thundering Herd's 85.1 points per game are 27.1 more points than the 58.0 the Eagles allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 58.0 points, Marshall is 6-5.
- Southern Miss' record is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 85.1 points.
- The Eagles put up only 3.9 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Thundering Herd give up (73.5).
- When Southern Miss puts up more than 73.5 points, it is 4-0.
- When Marshall gives up fewer than 69.6 points, it is 2-2.
- The Eagles shoot 45.1% from the field, only 1.1% lower than the Thundering Herd concede defensively.
- The Thundering Herd's 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.3 higher than the Eagles have given up.
Marshall Leaders
- Abby Beeman: 17.4 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 48.3 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (28-for-71)
- Breanna Campbell: 14.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 49.4 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
- Aislynn Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.9 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Mahogany Matthews: 9.2 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44.4 FG%
- Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
Marshall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|W 102-77
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|@ Elon
|W 84-77
|Schar Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 66-59
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|-
|Reed Green Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|South Alabama
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/6/2024
|Arkansas State
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
