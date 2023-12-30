In the upcoming matchup versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Noel Acciari to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Acciari stats and insights

In two of 26 games this season, Acciari has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Acciari has zero points on the power play.

He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Acciari recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-3 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:35 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:47 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:25 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:57 Home L 1-0 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 14:12 Home W 3-0

Penguins vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

