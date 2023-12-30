The St. Louis Blues travel to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, December 30, with the Penguins victorious in three consecutive games at home.

The Blues' matchup with the Penguins can be watched on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT, so tune in to catch the action.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Blues Additional Info

Penguins vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Blues Penguins 4-2 STL

Penguins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 89 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.

The Penguins rank 26th in the league with 98 goals scored (3.0 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 33 16 22 38 18 12 21.4% Sidney Crosby 33 19 16 35 28 29 60.4% Evgeni Malkin 33 13 16 29 36 30 49.7% Kris Letang 33 3 20 23 22 14 - Erik Karlsson 33 6 16 22 31 22 -

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 113 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.

The Blues have 102 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blues are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.

Blues Key Players