How to Watch the Penguins vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The St. Louis Blues travel to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, December 30, with the Penguins victorious in three consecutive games at home.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Blues' matchup with the Penguins can be watched on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT, so tune in to catch the action.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs Blues Additional Info
|Penguins vs Blues Prediction
|Penguins vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
|Penguins vs Blues Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Penguins vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/21/2023
|Blues
|Penguins
|4-2 STL
Penguins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 89 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Penguins rank 26th in the league with 98 goals scored (3.0 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|33
|16
|22
|38
|18
|12
|21.4%
|Sidney Crosby
|33
|19
|16
|35
|28
|29
|60.4%
|Evgeni Malkin
|33
|13
|16
|29
|36
|30
|49.7%
|Kris Letang
|33
|3
|20
|23
|22
|14
|-
|Erik Karlsson
|33
|6
|16
|22
|31
|22
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have allowed 113 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the league.
- The Blues have 102 goals this season (2.9 per game), 24th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blues are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|35
|14
|24
|38
|21
|28
|54.2%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|33
|12
|16
|28
|24
|22
|27%
|Jordan Kyrou
|35
|9
|16
|25
|22
|21
|33.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|35
|9
|10
|19
|13
|23
|57.9%
|Justin Faulk
|35
|2
|15
|17
|17
|19
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.