Saturday's NHL matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4) and the St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) at PPG Paints Arena sees the Penguins favored at home (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the Blues (+155). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Blues Betting Trends

St. Louis has played 19 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

The Penguins have won 44.4% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (8-10).

The Blues have been made the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent 12 times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -190 or shorter, Pittsburgh is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of the time).

St. Louis has a record of 4-4 in games when bookmakers list the team at +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 4-6 5-4-1 6.3 2.60 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.60 2.80 7 17.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 3.00 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.00 3.20 4 13.8% Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

