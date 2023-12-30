Penguins vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT.
Penguins vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-190)
|Blues (+155)
|6
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have won 44.4% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (8-10).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- The Penguins have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 19 of 33 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Penguins vs Blues Additional Info
Penguins vs. Blues Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|98 (26th)
|Goals
|102 (24th)
|89 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|113 (18th)
|14 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (31st)
|18 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|19 (10th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 5-3-2 overall.
- Five of Pittsburgh's past 10 games hit the over.
- The average amount of goals in the Penguins' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During their past 10 games, the Penguins' goals per game average is 0.4 lower than their season-long average.
- The Penguins offense's 98 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- The Penguins are ranked fourth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 89 total goals (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +9.
