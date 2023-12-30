The Pittsburgh Penguins (16-13-4) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they square off against the St. Louis Blues (18-16-1) on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Penguins (-190) Blues (+155) 6 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have won 44.4% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (8-10).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Penguins have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 19 of 33 matches this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Penguins vs Blues Additional Info

Penguins vs. Blues Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 98 (26th) Goals 102 (24th) 89 (4th) Goals Allowed 113 (18th) 14 (26th) Power Play Goals 11 (31st) 18 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (10th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Pittsburgh has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 5-3-2 overall.

Five of Pittsburgh's past 10 games hit the over.

The average amount of goals in the Penguins' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their past 10 games, the Penguins' goals per game average is 0.4 lower than their season-long average.

The Penguins offense's 98 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 26th in the league.

The Penguins are ranked fourth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 89 total goals (2.7 per game).

The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +9.

