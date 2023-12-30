Should you bet on Radim Zohorna to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the St. Louis Blues face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Radim Zohorna score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Zohorna stats and insights

  • Zohorna has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has scored one goal against the Blues this season in one game (three shots).
  • Zohorna has no points on the power play.
  • Zohorna averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Blues defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Zohorna recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 10:24 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 7:42 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:29 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:21 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:21 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:53 Home W 4-2
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:49 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:24 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 4:52 Home L 4-3 SO

Penguins vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

