Reilly Smith and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Looking to bet on Smith's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Reilly Smith vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Smith Season Stats Insights

Smith has averaged 16:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Smith has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 33 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 13 of 33 games this year, Smith has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Smith has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Smith's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Smith going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Smith Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 113 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 33 Games 4 19 Points 3 8 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.