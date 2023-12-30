The Pittsburgh Penguins, Rickard Rakell included, will meet the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Rakell in the Penguins-Blues game? Use our stats and information below.

Rickard Rakell vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Rakell has averaged 16:06 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Rakell has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 21 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In six of 21 games this season, Rakell has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Rakell has an assist in five of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Rakell's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Rakell going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Rakell Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 21 Games 3 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

