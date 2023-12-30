How to Watch St. John's vs. Hofstra on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Hofstra Pride (7-5) will aim to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
St. John's vs. Hofstra Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is three percentage points higher than the Pride have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
- St. John's is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 36th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pride rank 266th.
- The Red Storm average 8.7 more points per game (78.8) than the Pride allow (70.1).
- When St. John's totals more than 70.1 points, it is 7-3.
Hofstra Stats Insights
- The Pride are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 41% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
- Hofstra is 6-3 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.
- The Pride are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at fourth.
- The Pride average 7.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (69.1).
- When Hofstra allows fewer than 78.8 points, it is 6-4.
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- St. John's put up 77.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of two points per contest.
- The Red Storm surrendered 70 points per game at home last season, compared to 82.8 when playing on the road.
- In home games, St. John's made 1.2 more threes per game (6.3) than away from home (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (30.4%).
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Hofstra averages 81 points per game. On the road, it averages 62.8.
- In 2023-24 the Pride are giving up 11.6 fewer points per game at home (60.8) than on the road (72.4).
- At home, Hofstra drains 13 treys per game, 4.4 more than it averages on the road (8.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (40%) than on the road (33.1%).
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|W 77-55
|Madison Square Garden
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|W 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|L 69-65
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/2/2024
|Butler
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Villanova
|-
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Hofstra Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Duke
|L 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/16/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 74-58
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UNLV
|L 74-56
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/30/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/4/2024
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|1/6/2024
|Delaware
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
