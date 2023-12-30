Will Valtteri Puustinen Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 30?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Valtteri Puustinen going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Puustinen stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Puustinen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
- Puustinen has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.