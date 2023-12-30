The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) look to build on a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

West Virginia Stats Insights

  • This season, West Virginia has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.8% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.
  • The Mountaineers put up an average of 67.8 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up.
  • West Virginia is 4-4 when it scores more than 64.1 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.6.
  • The Mountaineers gave up fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
  • At home, West Virginia knocked down 7.8 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 UMass L 87-79 MassMutual Center
12/20/2023 Radford L 66-65 WVU Coliseum
12/23/2023 Toledo W 91-81 WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 Ohio State - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
1/9/2024 Kansas State - WVU Coliseum

