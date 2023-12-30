The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) look to build on a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

West Virginia vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

West Virginia Stats Insights

This season, West Virginia has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.8% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.

The Mountaineers put up an average of 67.8 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up.

West Virginia is 4-4 when it scores more than 64.1 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.6.

The Mountaineers gave up fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.

At home, West Virginia knocked down 7.8 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule