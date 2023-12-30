How to Watch West Virginia vs. Ohio State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST
The Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2) look to build on a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
West Virginia vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
West Virginia Stats Insights
- This season, West Virginia has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.8% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the 162nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Buckeyes sit at 52nd.
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 67.8 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.1 the Buckeyes give up.
- West Virginia is 4-4 when it scores more than 64.1 points.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.6.
- The Mountaineers gave up fewer points at home (69.2 per game) than on the road (74.6) last season.
- At home, West Virginia knocked down 7.8 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged away (6.9). West Virginia's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.9%) than away (32.9%).
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|UMass
|L 87-79
|MassMutual Center
|12/20/2023
|Radford
|L 66-65
|WVU Coliseum
|12/23/2023
|Toledo
|W 91-81
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Ohio State
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/9/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
