West Virginia vs. Kansas December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 schedule includes the Kansas Jayhawks (6-4) playing the West Virginia Mountaineers (9-0) at 1:00 PM ET.
West Virginia vs. Kansas Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
West Virginia Players to Watch
- JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 6.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lauren Fields: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyah Watson: 8.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tavy Diggs: 6.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
Kansas Players to Watch
- Taiyanna Jackson: 13.2 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Holly Kersgieter: 10.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- S'Mya Nichols: 14.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zakiyah Franklin: 10.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Wyvette Mayberry: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
