Two hot squads meet when the Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) host the West Virginia Mountaineers (11-0) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Jayhawks are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Mountaineers, victors in 11 in a row.

West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
West Virginia vs. Kansas Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers score 22.7 more points per game (82.7) than the Jayhawks give up to opponents (60.0).
  • When it scores more than 60.0 points, West Virginia is 10-0.
  • Kansas' record is 7-3 when it gives up fewer than 82.7 points.
  • The Jayhawks average 17.3 more points per game (70.5) than the Mountaineers allow (53.2).
  • When Kansas totals more than 53.2 points, it is 7-3.
  • West Virginia is 10-0 when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
  • The Jayhawks are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Mountaineers concede to opponents (38.3%).
  • The Mountaineers' 48.0 shooting percentage from the field is 10.1 higher than the Jayhawks have given up.

West Virginia Leaders

  • JJ Quinerly: 19.5 PTS, 3.5 STL, 50.6 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (17-for-46)
  • Jordan Harrison: 13.6 PTS, 6.2 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.2 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)
  • Lauren Fields: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (24-for-73)
  • Kyah Watson: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.0 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
  • Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 55.2 FG%

West Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Delaware State W 107-43 WVU Coliseum
12/18/2023 Wright State W 77-72 WVU Coliseum
12/21/2023 Niagara W 103-52 WVU Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Cincinnati - WVU Coliseum
1/6/2024 Texas - WVU Coliseum

