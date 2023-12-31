The Washington Commanders (4-11) bring a six-game losing streak into a meeting with the San Francisco 49ers (11-4) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField, and here are some best bets recommendations.

When is 49ers vs. Commanders?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the 49ers winning by a considerably larger margin (21.3 points). Take the 49ers.

The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the 49ers a 90.9% chance to win.

The 49ers have an 11-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 73.3% of those games).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Commanders have won three, or 27.3%, of the 11 games they've played as underdogs this season.

Washington has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +650 moneyline set for this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-14)



San Francisco (-14) The 49ers have covered the spread eight times over 15 games with a set spread.

In games it has played as 14-point favorites or more, San Francisco has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Commanders have gone 6-8-1 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49.5)



Under (49.5) Between them, these two teams average 0.7 more points per game (50.2) than this game's over/under (49.5).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.5 fewer points per game (48) than this matchup's total of 49.5 points.

The 49ers have hit the over in eight of their 15 games with a set total (53.3%).

The Commanders have gone over in nine of their 15 games with a set total (60%).

Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 121.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 93.0 14 35.8 7

Antonio Gibson Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 17.0 1 24.6 2

