The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) visit a struggling Washington Commanders (4-11) squad on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField. The Commanders have lost six games in a row.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Commanders

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland

FedExField in Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Commanders Insights

The Commanders average 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 17.8 the 49ers surrender.

The Commanders rack up only 15.2 more yards per game (327.5) than the 49ers give up (312.3).

Washington rushes for 98.7 yards per game, 8.4 more yards than the 90.3 San Francisco allows.

This year the Commanders have turned the ball over 27 times, two more than the 49ers' takeaways (25).

Commanders Home Performance

At home, the Commanders score fewer points (18 per game) than overall (20.6). They also allow more (34.5 per game) than overall (30.2).

The Commanders pick up 331.2 yards per game at home (3.7 more than overall) and give up 353.2 at home (31.1 fewer than overall).

Washington accumulates 227.5 passing yards per game at home (1.3 fewer than overall), and gives up 234 at home (27.6 fewer than overall).

The Commanders accumulate more rushing yards at home (103.7 per game) than they do overall (98.7), and concede fewer at home (119.2 per game) than overall (122.7).

At home the Commanders convert more third downs (40.3%) than overall (36.5%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (47.6%) than overall (40.6%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Miami L 45-15 FOX 12/17/2023 at Los Angeles L 28-20 CBS 12/24/2023 at New York L 30-28 CBS 12/31/2023 San Francisco - FOX 1/7/2024 Dallas - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.