How to Watch Commanders vs. 49ers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (11-4) visit a struggling Washington Commanders (4-11) squad on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at FedExField. The Commanders have lost six games in a row.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExField in Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Commanders Insights
- The Commanders average 20.6 points per game, comparable to the 17.8 the 49ers surrender.
- The Commanders rack up only 15.2 more yards per game (327.5) than the 49ers give up (312.3).
- Washington rushes for 98.7 yards per game, 8.4 more yards than the 90.3 San Francisco allows.
- This year the Commanders have turned the ball over 27 times, two more than the 49ers' takeaways (25).
Commanders Home Performance
- At home, the Commanders score fewer points (18 per game) than overall (20.6). They also allow more (34.5 per game) than overall (30.2).
- The Commanders pick up 331.2 yards per game at home (3.7 more than overall) and give up 353.2 at home (31.1 fewer than overall).
- Washington accumulates 227.5 passing yards per game at home (1.3 fewer than overall), and gives up 234 at home (27.6 fewer than overall).
- The Commanders accumulate more rushing yards at home (103.7 per game) than they do overall (98.7), and concede fewer at home (119.2 per game) than overall (122.7).
- At home the Commanders convert more third downs (40.3%) than overall (36.5%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (47.6%) than overall (40.6%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Commanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|Miami
|L 45-15
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Los Angeles
|L 28-20
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at New York
|L 30-28
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Dallas
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.