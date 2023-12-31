Curtis Samuel will be running routes against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Washington Commanders meet the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this season, Samuel has caught 57 passes on 83 targets for 565 yards and four TDs, averaging 40.4 yards per game.

Samuel vs. the 49ers

Samuel vs the 49ers (since 2021): 1 GP / 52 REC YPG / REC TD

Seven players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against San Francisco in the 2023 season.

The 49ers have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

San Francisco has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 49ers yield 222.0 passing yards per game, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers' defense is second in the league by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (17 total passing TDs).

Curtis Samuel Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 38.5 (-115)

Samuel Receiving Insights

Samuel, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 14 games this year.

Samuel has received 14.3% of his team's 580 passing attempts this season (83 targets).

He has 565 receiving yards on 83 targets to rank 91st in NFL play with 6.8 yards per target.

Samuel has had a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has scored five of his team's 36 offensive touchdowns this season (13.9%).

Samuel (14 red zone targets) has been targeted 22.6% of the time in the red zone (62 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Samuel's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/17/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/23/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 9 REC / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

