Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. Does a bet on Malkin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Malkin has averaged 18:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Malkin has scored a goal in a game 12 times this season over 34 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Malkin has a point in 21 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Malkin has posted an assist in a game 15 times this year in 34 games played, including multiple assists once.

Malkin has an implied probability of 66.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Malkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Malkin Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 113 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 5 31 Points 3 14 Goals 2 17 Assists 1

