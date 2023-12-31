George Pickens vs. the Seahawks' Defense: Week 17 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens will be up against the Seattle Seahawks' defense and Julian Love in Week 17 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Steelers receivers' matchup against the Seahawks secondary.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Steelers vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
George Pickens Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks
|132.4
|8.8
|20
|70
|7.28
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
George Pickens vs. Julian Love Insights
George Pickens & the Steelers' Offense
- George Pickens' 1,009 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 56 receptions on 97 targets with five touchdowns.
- Through the air, Pittsburgh's passing offense has been sputtering this season, as it ranks sixth-last in the league with 2,763 passing yards (184.2 per game).
- The Steelers have had one of the lesser scoring offenses in the league, ranking 28th in the NFL by putting up 17.1 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 26th in the NFL with 294.4 total yards per contest.
- Pittsburgh sports one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 30.8 times per game (sixth-fewest in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Steelers are not throwing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 39 total red-zone pass attempts (45.3% red-zone pass rate).
Julian Love & the Seahawks' Defense
- Julian Love has picked off a team-leading four passes. He also has 91 tackles, one TFL, and 10 passes defended to his name.
- Looking at passing defense, Seattle is No. 19 in the NFL at 229 yards allowed per game (3,435 total passing yards against).
- The Seahawks are ranked 10th from bottom in the NFL in points conceded, at 23.5 per game.
- Seattle has allowed eight players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Seahawks have allowed 19 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
George Pickens vs. Julian Love Advanced Stats
|George Pickens
|Julian Love
|Rec. Targets
|97
|62
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|56
|10
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|18
|40
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1009
|91
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|67.3
|6.1
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|354
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|7
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|5
|4
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.