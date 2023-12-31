All of Jacoby Brissett's stats can be found below.

Looking at season stats, Brissett has passed for 224 yards (112 per game) and three touchdowns, with zero picks. He has connected on 78.3% of his passes (18-for-23), and has three carries for 19 yards.

Jacoby Brissett Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Hamstring

Commanders vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Brissett 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 18 23 78.3% 224 3 0 9.7 3 19 0

Brissett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 15 @Rams 8 10 124 2 0 2 9 0 Week 16 @Jets 10 13 100 1 0 1 10 0

