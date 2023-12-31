On Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Jansen Harkins going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jansen Harkins score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Harkins stats and insights

  • Harkins is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
  • Harkins has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.1 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Harkins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 7:14 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:55 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 6:32 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:45 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:30 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:09 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 4:24 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:01 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:07 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:52 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.