For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Jeff Carter a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

  • Carter has scored in three of 28 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.1 hits and 19.3 blocked shots per game.

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:23 Home W 4-2
12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 7-0
12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:22 Away L 5-4 OT
12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 2-1 SO
12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 13:53 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 3-1

Penguins vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

